Where to buy a House


33 posts

Geek


#272330 19-Jun-2020 21:51
Thought it would be interesting to have a thread where potential house buyers can discuss where they are looking to purchase, good/bad suburbs, experiences and so forth.

 


Me and my partner are thinking of buying something out south and Weymouth, Wattle Downs and Takanini seem like decentish areas where the prices are still within reach. Takanini in particular seems affordable and the new subdivisions around Bruce Pullman park look nice. Weymouth by the ocean seems ok and still affordable while Wattle Downs is a bit pricier but seems the nicest of the lot. Anybody live/lived in these areas and can chime in? :)

14536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2508517 19-Jun-2020 22:21
Do you mean: "Where to buy a house" or "Where to buy a house IN AUCKLAND"?







33 posts

Geek


  #2508520 19-Jun-2020 22:39
It can be anywhere but my particular question is about Auckland :)

