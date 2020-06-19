Thought it would be interesting to have a thread where potential house buyers can discuss where they are looking to purchase, good/bad suburbs, experiences and so forth.



Me and my partner are thinking of buying something out south and Weymouth, Wattle Downs and Takanini seem like decentish areas where the prices are still within reach. Takanini in particular seems affordable and the new subdivisions around Bruce Pullman park look nice. Weymouth by the ocean seems ok and still affordable while Wattle Downs is a bit pricier but seems the nicest of the lot. Anybody live/lived in these areas and can chime in?