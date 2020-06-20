Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhy is shipping from Australia so expensive?


219 posts

Master Geek


#272343 20-Jun-2020 16:20
Send private message quote this post

I'm been dreaming and brainstorming as to how we can make shipping from Australia to New Zealand cheaper. I think about recent clothing purchases I've made in the past month and the $10 it cost me to get it here. Then I think of amazon/ebay.com.au and the amount of humming and harring I do over whether I can get it here or not. There's a few companies that do 'shipping to Australia' then 'Shipping to New Zealand', but their prices are ruthless and definitely turn me off the idea. 

 

With the amount of flights that go from Australia to New Zealand and vice versa, surely there's something that can be done to lower the costs? What am I missing here? Someone please educate me as to why it is so expensive. 

 

If we could get a YouShop AU or some alternative that ensures we don't end up paying $50 to ship a pair of shoestrings across the ditch (exaggerating), it would open up so many opportunities for us as buyers of goods.  

 

Some companies would be at a disadvantage, such as Kogan/DSE, as the difference in price can be a good $30 or so when converting currency (thinking of edifier r1280db).

 

But man, think of the deals we would have access to. I started thinking of ways we could pay airplane bums on seats to hire themselves out as human couriers 😀 #Uberplaneoverseaspickupdropoff

 

Thoughts?




Sign up to Real Debrid with my referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242

Create new topic
16007 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2508863 20-Jun-2020 16:27
Send private message quote this post

Right now with reduced air capacity is probably not the time to try to start up something in this area, unless you want to buy a plane or a boat...

627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2508868 20-Jun-2020 16:34
Send private message quote this post

Move to Australia.

 

Aren't we all supposed to be buying local at the moment to get NZ's economy up and running?

 
 
 
 


16007 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2508870 20-Jun-2020 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Buying local is great if what we want is available here for a reasonable price.



219 posts

Master Geek


  #2508875 20-Jun-2020 16:51
Send private message quote this post

djtOtago:

 

Move to Australia.

 

Aren't we all supposed to be buying local at the moment to get NZ's economy up and running?

 

 

I'll buy from overseas if an item is only available abroad or the price is better. 




Sign up to Real Debrid with my referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2508876 20-Jun-2020 16:56
Send private message quote this post

Kogan / DS take ages to ship here in my experience. Presumably this is to save costs.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.