I'm been dreaming and brainstorming as to how we can make shipping from Australia to New Zealand cheaper. I think about recent clothing purchases I've made in the past month and the $10 it cost me to get it here. Then I think of amazon/ebay.com.au and the amount of humming and harring I do over whether I can get it here or not. There's a few companies that do 'shipping to Australia' then 'Shipping to New Zealand', but their prices are ruthless and definitely turn me off the idea.

With the amount of flights that go from Australia to New Zealand and vice versa, surely there's something that can be done to lower the costs? What am I missing here? Someone please educate me as to why it is so expensive.

If we could get a YouShop AU or some alternative that ensures we don't end up paying $50 to ship a pair of shoestrings across the ditch (exaggerating), it would open up so many opportunities for us as buyers of goods.

Some companies would be at a disadvantage, such as Kogan/DSE, as the difference in price can be a good $30 or so when converting currency (thinking of edifier r1280db).

But man, think of the deals we would have access to. I started thinking of ways we could pay airplane bums on seats to hire themselves out as human couriers 😀 #Uberplaneoverseaspickupdropoff

Thoughts?