#272350 21-Jun-2020 10:59
Hi - heading down south soon - what is the best ski field near Wanaka or Queenstown for learners?

  #2509080 21-Jun-2020 11:12
Without a doubt I'd say Coronet Peak. Been a few years since I've been down there but they have a large area for learners with good magic carpet. Even if you take the main lifts to the top there are many gentle routes back down for when you get a bit more confident. 

 

We're going down in August and partner hasn't been on the slopes in a LONG time so we'll be going there on day 1.

  #2509081 21-Jun-2020 11:14
Cardrona or Coronet Peak would be my pick for beginners.

 
 
 
 


  #2509087 21-Jun-2020 11:23
I would pick Cardrona - particularly if staying in Wanaka

  #2509090 21-Jun-2020 11:24
Cardrona without doubt if in wanaka.

Coronet peak has some more advanced stuff if you have other skiers in group and want greater field variation to keep all happy. Or based Queenstown but it's not far from Queenstown and many aussie tourists drive over.

If all beginners, I'd go cardrona.

Has a lovely run under main chair once can do the very beginner area which had gondola so beginners dont have to worry about navigating a chairlift (Macdougal Chondela).

