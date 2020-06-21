Hi - heading down south soon - what is the best ski field near Wanaka or Queenstown for learners?
Without a doubt I'd say Coronet Peak. Been a few years since I've been down there but they have a large area for learners with good magic carpet. Even if you take the main lifts to the top there are many gentle routes back down for when you get a bit more confident.
We're going down in August and partner hasn't been on the slopes in a LONG time so we'll be going there on day 1.
Cardrona or Coronet Peak would be my pick for beginners.
I would pick Cardrona - particularly if staying in Wanaka