Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMarket stall enforces minimum EFTPOS spend of $30?


273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272351 21-Jun-2020 11:02
Send private message quote this post

Down at our local farmers market yesterday, only reopened last weekend so we decided to go along.

 

Visited one of our usual meat stores and decided I'd pay with card given the push to be cashless lately. Our purchase was $25 but the owner refused to accept EFTPOS saying there was a minimum spend of $30 to use it. I thought she meant Credit Card so I clarified and said it was EFTPOS to which she said same rules. Note this stall probably has a turnover of few thousand every weekend.

 

My partner reckons the stall is trying to pocket the cash off the books, but I'd like to think not and the lady was simply confused/uneducated of fees.

 

So my Sunday morning thoughts got be thinking:

 

  • Do people still see minimum spends on EFTPOS today?
  • How prevalent are cash off the books these days? - I know many tradies still do these, but not so much for stores.

Create new topic
713 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2509132 21-Jun-2020 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Still a few local dairy’s that have a 2.00 min on eftpost, restaurants and catering companies are still common businesses with under the table cash payments.

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2509133 21-Jun-2020 11:37
Send private message quote this post

$30 minimum spend on EFTPOS transaction is stupid I could understand on credit card

I would of paid with $25 cash and asked for a receipt just to be difficult back

 
 
 
 


292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2509137 21-Jun-2020 11:53
Send private message quote this post

This is stupid and I'd put money on it going under the table. It's possible they're just confused about fees and have assumed their MSF applies to EFTPOS/swiped debit as well, but I'd like to think a business person would understand an essential part of doing business, especially given this is very clearly explained.

 

EFTPOS transactions are basically free for the retailer, just have to pay for the terminal (which they're already paying for and is often only around $40/month) and their bank account fees (if any, not related to EFTPOS).




Ant  Reformed geek | Referral links: Electric Kiwi  Sharesies  Stake

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.