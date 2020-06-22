I have finally decided to stop thinking about this and have a little go at learning. I don't need to be amazing, but good enough to strum a few songs with my kids etc.

There are a dizzying number of guitars for sale and I am happy with a minimal spend on an acoustic model, perhaps even second hand given I am not sure how likely it is that I will keep having a go at it once the inital interest passes.

Not sure what I should budget, but I do want something that is reasonable quality, easy to adjust/tune.