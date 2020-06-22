Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272372 22-Jun-2020 18:19
I have finally decided to stop thinking about this and have a little go at learning. I don't need to be amazing, but good enough to strum a few songs with my kids etc.

 

There are a dizzying number of guitars for sale and I am happy with a minimal spend on an acoustic model, perhaps even second hand given I am not sure how likely it is that I will keep having a go at it once the inital interest passes.

 

Not sure what I should budget, but I do want something that is reasonable quality, easy to adjust/tune.

 

 

 

 

  #2509931 22-Jun-2020 18:29
$200 will get you something suitable. Bags are cheap too.

Get a book that includes downloadable content eg https://www.rslawards.com/rockschool/graded-exams/acoustic-guitar/

I strongly recommend going along to a proper music school for proper training.

xpd

  #2509944 22-Jun-2020 18:56
My FIL usually has something for sale (he was a luthier) - I'll call him tomorrow and see what hes got that might suit you at a good price to get you started :)

 

 




  #2509945 22-Jun-2020 19:01
I'd also recommend a few lessons from a decent tutor or school. It's easy to pick up bad technique or habits with a DIY type approach from Youtube, which can make it a lot harder as you get better. Even if you just get a handful of lessons to get you going, you'll probably enjoy it more further down the track.

  #2509953 22-Jun-2020 19:17
Whatever you do don’t get something cheap and nasty that won’t keep its tune or isn’t properly adjusted. This only make you feel like you’re not getting anywhere.

Once you start get a notebook and note the start of each page with date and a weekly goal. Mark down 7 days and tick them off with a log of how much time you spent each practice. Spend at least 15 minutes every day on practice (you don’t need hours and hours). Try not to skip days but equally important don’t double up the next day because you forgot the previous.

gzt

  #2510028 22-Jun-2020 20:13
Nylon strings are good to start with. When you graduate to breaking them a couple of times go metal. Get a guitar with a low action. Classical style guitars tend to have high action and best avoided by casual beginners.

