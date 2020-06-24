I am waiting a slightly strange need . In Simple Terms a UPS. I need to run a RPi on Batteries but be able to charge the batteries without losing power.



USB Power In-> TP4056 BMS -> 4P (4*18650 in Parallel) -> DCDC Convertor back to 5V -> USB Output -> Raspberry Pi



https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2675078822.htm?rsqid=66e5c15bdf64448f8e14eb04436bc668-002

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2666170173.htm?rsqid=9af0747b878f4e00a17ca78d9a70bf36-001

Or would a 4S be better and use a different BMS and DCDC Convertor

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2674136832.htm?rsqid=a09090d874a9432aa5062dca3d839f88-001

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2674189456.htm?rsqid=b3fc14234c7644f8989b46ef352b4f7a-002



There is this which is already made



https://www.aliexpress.com/i/4000337496660.html



But I cannot find it available in NZ.