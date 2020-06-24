Odd situation.

I bought something off ebay that was shipped from Hong Kong using tracked shipping (via SF Express). The item was shipped in two boxes with the same tracking number.

For some reason the local branch of SF Express did the same when they handed it over to NZ Post. That is they used one tracking number.

And you can probably guess what happened next...

Only one box turned up!

SF Express in Auckland swear they sent both boxes so they are trying to track down the second box from NZ Post.

Now NZ Post are saying they delivered two boxes becuase the tracking number is showing as delivered but clearly they didnt.

NB the first box was delivered during the lock down so there was defintely someone home (plus I work from home).

Has any one ended up in a situation like this?