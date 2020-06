BlueShift: Yay! Security by obscurity!

Security by obscurity is a thing. Knowledge of your opponent is always the first step in attacking them. The harder you make it to gain that knowledge, the harder you make it to exploit.

The lesson that you should take away is not that obscurity is not security, it is that obscurity must not be your only security. A vault door needs a lock, but it's still helpful for the door to be located in a dark basement, inside a disused lavatory with a 'Beware of the Leopard' sign on the door.