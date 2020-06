I've been keeping an eye on some bits and bobs on Amazon, which were relatively inexpensive.

The issue throughout the last three months or so has been that shipping was up to 3 times the cost of the product.

I checked in yesterday to see if there had been any change and it appears that the shipping is more-or-less back to normal.

For an iPad case fulfilled by Amazon, the shipping has gone from $46US to $14NZ, which seems reasonable.

Anyone else noticed this either on Amazon or elsewhere?