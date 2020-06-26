Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272473 26-Jun-2020 15:29
I need some advise, my mother placed an order on TheMarket on the 1st June for a bread maker, she has already paid for it and it has been in the "Confirmed" status since the 1st, she has tried reaching out via their customer service and emailing them asking for an update on it and expressed her "unhappiness" that she is still waiting , but nothing is coming of it, the Bread marker was to be supplied by Noel Leeming, is there anything else she can do? can she not just go to Noel Leeming and ask for one and move on? 

  #2513000 26-Jun-2020 15:31
Charge back on the credit card



  #2513007 26-Jun-2020 15:38
She wants the breadmaker, it's $100 more now if she buys it now. She doesn't want a refund she wants the breadmaker.

 
 
 
 


  #2513009 26-Jun-2020 15:39
Go into a Store then and start making some noise!

