I'm either lucky or unlucky enough to have plenty of hair. I decided to start growing it long about 18 months ago - it's shoulder length now. I either tie it up with a band and/or have it under a beanie.

Good points: Ummm - hard to say - maybe some people think I'm an old hippie or I could be an "antifa" - whatever that is - or some geezer who escaped from the Ozarks. Maybe I should wear a tee-shirt expressing my true views on everything - errr maybe not. I would have saved money at the barber/hairdresser, except my SO used to cut my hair - so that was free. She's trimmed it a couple of times - evened up / cut split ends.

Bad points: I suspect (mainly) women who have long hair are familiar with issues - it takes a lot of shampoo/conditioner, and lots of rinsing off in the shower - and a long time to dry - ie don't have a shower and wash hair before going to bed unless you want to get the hairdryer out. Before it was long enough to tie back properly, it blows in your eyes when outside in the wind. It's probably a fire-risk. When a hair band breaks, then it happens when you haven't got a spare one handy. When snorkelling, loose hair stops the mask sealing. I'm also a bit careful when using power tools etc - had fleeting thoughts about what might happen if my hair wrapped around the spindle on a plunge router at 20,000rpm, best result may be an unexpected instant haircut.

Reading what I wrote above, I should probably just get it cut short again. I'm hesitant though - it took so long to grow to a reasonable length