I'm a guy and want to try growing my hair long, had short hair all my life and want to try something different. Not sure how long yet but between chin and shoulder length. Today I went to get my hair cut as I just wanted the ends trimmed to remove any split ends and help it grow out evenly, the guy didn't listen to me and before I realised what he was doing, he took way too much off. Won't be going back there again.
So for any other long haired guys here, what do you do? Any places on the North Shore of Auckland that you recommend?