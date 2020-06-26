Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Growing long hair as a guy


Wannabe Geek


#272474 26-Jun-2020 15:35
I'm a guy and want to try growing my hair long, had short hair all my life and want to try something different. Not sure how long yet but between chin and shoulder length. Today I went to get my hair cut as I just wanted the ends trimmed to remove any split ends and help it grow out evenly, the guy didn't listen to me and before I realised what he was doing, he took way too much off. Won't be going back there again.

 

So for any other long haired guys here, what do you do? Any places on the North Shore of Auckland that you recommend?

1405 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2513010 26-Jun-2020 15:41
don't go to the hairdresser for 3-4 months. let the nature do its thing.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2513020 26-Jun-2020 15:52
Some people would like to grow any hair.




BlinkyBill

 
 
 
 


1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2513024 26-Jun-2020 16:00
Here we go again. 💈💇‍♂️

 

  • Victorian era - beards
  • World War 1 to late 1950's - short back and no sides and no beards mainly due to fitment of gas masks
  • 1960's - 1970's Long Hair as a protest to the old establishment era
  • 1980's hair becomes shorter on the sides but longer at the back (the mullet) but moustaches become prevalent (Tom Selleck)
  • 1990's still long at the back but becoming puffier in the front
  • 2000's Long hair out and beards start making a come back with designer stubble (Miami Beach) still puffier in the front
  • 2010's Beards of all lengths and those with age related alopecia are full head shaving
  • 2015 short back and no sides definitely back AGAIN
  • 2020 hair lengthening AGAIN

All things are cyclic. 👨‍🦲 😀

 

 




10245 posts

Uber Geek


  #2513046 26-Jun-2020 16:35
I'm either lucky or unlucky enough to have plenty of hair.  I decided to start growing it long about 18 months ago - it's shoulder length now.  I either tie it up with a band and/or have it under a beanie.

 

Good points:  Ummm - hard to say - maybe some people think I'm an old hippie or I could be an "antifa" - whatever that is - or some geezer who escaped from the Ozarks. Maybe I should wear a tee-shirt expressing my true views on everything - errr maybe not.  I would have saved money at the barber/hairdresser, except my SO used to cut my hair - so that was free. She's trimmed it a couple of times - evened up / cut split ends. 

 

Bad points:  I suspect (mainly) women who have long hair are familiar with issues - it takes a lot of shampoo/conditioner, and lots of rinsing off in the shower - and a long time to dry - ie don't have a shower and wash hair before going to bed unless you want to get the hairdryer out.  Before it was long enough to tie back properly, it blows in your eyes when outside in the wind.   It's probably a fire-risk.  When a hair band breaks, then it happens when you haven't got a spare one handy.  When snorkelling, loose hair stops the mask sealing. I'm also a bit careful when using power tools etc - had fleeting thoughts about what might happen if my hair wrapped around the spindle on a plunge router at 20,000rpm, best result may be an unexpected instant haircut.

 

Reading what I wrote above, I should probably just get it cut short again.  I'm hesitant though - it took so long to grow to a reasonable length

