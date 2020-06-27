A heads up for anyone using Payoneer that funds in those account may be frozen due to the use of bankrupt Wirecard as the card issuer.

Incoming funds go directly to the prepay card up to the US$ 5000 limit. The UK regulator has frozen the card issuer, Wirecard Card Solutions Limited (WCSL) so if you have anything under $5000 in that account you won't be able to use the money through the card or withdraw to your bank account.

More background:

Note that Payoneer itself is not the problem as they just use Wirecard to issue cards and manage the card transactions.

You should have just received an email about it: