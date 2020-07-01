Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
KFC not honouring free delivery on item in mail brochure.







#272556 1-Jul-2020 16:16
Send private message quote this post



 

Offer ends on 27/7/20. Haven’t ordered as when tried online to order 48.99 chicken wings it came up a delivery fee will be added.

 

There was no free delivery icon on this meal selection, and there is no voucher code on mail brochure which arrived yesterday.

 

Rang a store and they said a delivery fee is added to all orders and had no knowledge of  brochure. You’d think each store would have a copy of marketing material sent out!

 

Have sent photo with message “Not call, free delivery not being honoured” in messenger. This was couple of hours ago so not hopeful of response.

 

There’s another similar item but doesn’t let choose sides, would rather be able to not chose chips, it as free delivery showing online so will probably end up getting that for tea.

 

I do find it unacceptable to send out marketing material that’s not being honoured. Mistakes happen, but then not being able to reason with store staff.






  #2515731 1-Jul-2020 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Because they are too chicken to deliver.




Mike







  #2515739 1-Jul-2020 16:34
Send private message quote this post

I tried it and payment gateway shows total as $48.99, so delivery fee isn't charged at final stage despite what it says earlier in the order process

 
 
 
 







  #2515740 1-Jul-2020 16:36
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure if things have changed, but specials often weren't in the system on Tuesday morning when new coupons came into effect.

 

Calling the Restaurant Brands head office would probably be a better idea. I'm not sure of the exact process, but I suspect stores only pack items for delivery and are otherwise not involved in the order. Delivery prices are higher too, even before you take delivery in to account. With that in mind, they probably couldn't honour the offer even if they knew about it.








#2515741 1-Jul-2020 16:36
Send private message quote this post

kiwiharry: I tried it and payment gateway shows total as $48.99, so delivery fee isn't charged at final stage despite what it says earlier in the order process

 

So no issue then!








  #2515757 1-Jul-2020 17:05
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

kiwiharry: I tried it and payment gateway shows total as $48.99, so delivery fee isn't charged at final stage despite what it says earlier in the order process

 

So no issue then!

 

 

Yep, the only issue is the screen that says a delivery fee will be added before put in credit card details.

 

The store stuff having no knowledge of how the delivery system works.

 

 

 

I have since ordered it, it charges the delivery fee then gives a discount of the same amount. 
It does show the correct amount being charged before entering cc details, but I think it was Freshchoice online shopping where it had an amount and then charged credit card another $12 on top for delivery. The $12 didn’t show before entering CC details with Freshchoice from memory which is why I was iffy entering credit card details after seeing delivery fee applies in previous window.

 

Edit changed Countdown to Freshchoice. 







  #2515759 1-Jul-2020 17:08
Send private message quote this post

What time should we come over? 😋








  #2515760 1-Jul-2020 17:11
Send private message quote this post

kiwiharry: What time should we come over? 😋

 

 

 

Lol. 😁

