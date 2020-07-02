Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bank Charges for Paywave


#272569 2-Jul-2020 14:44
Hi

 

I have a small businesses that uses EFTPOS

 

I believe ANZ are one of the few banks not charging for using Paywave.

 

Are any other banks offering free Paywave fees for debit cards ?

 

 

 

Ta

  #2516181 2-Jul-2020 14:49
There were a whole lot of special "contactless" deals rolled out under COVID, but I think many of them may be due to expire,

 

It will be interesting to see if the sticky-tape labels start to make an appearance again....

  #2516184 2-Jul-2020 14:53
It was only free for ANZ customers for a short time due to Covid

 

@beenz Edit: Finished 30/06 answer found in 2 second google search

 
 
 
 


  #2516234 2-Jul-2020 14:57
Various threads about it here over time.

 

Was re-visited last night by media as a result of your same inquiry and the contracts for free use now lapsing. Some are extending by case basis (mentioned at end)

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2020/07/small-businesses-urge-banks-to-reduce-paywave-fees-permanently.html

 

The crux is, you basically pay credit card fees the same as swiping or inserting it for contactless.

 

Taking away the paywave feature, reduces the number of likely CC/debit payments/day you will get.

 

Is why many coffee shops don't. One in wellington last year worked out how much they were losing based on the sheer number of transactions. It wasn't that it was more expensive, it was that more people made use of it so they had more % off profits in a lump debit

