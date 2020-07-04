Hey guys, keen for some advice or tips from anyone who has been in a similar situation.

I need to send a very large amount of money from NZ to a family member in Canada. When I say large I mean 6 figures.

It would seem that Transferwise offer the best terms for this - certainly better than the NZ bank where the money is currently sitting. While the NZ bank only charges a $25 fee, the exchange rate offered by the bank is so bad that the recipient would receive about NZ$3700 less than if I send it via Transferwise - who do charge a much larger fee but they use the actual live exchange rate, so the net apples vs apples cost is significantly less.

I note Transferwise appears secure and boasts that they have accreditation from NZ Internal Affairs but sending this volume of money overseas via a non-bank 3rd party does still concern me a little. Are my fears unfounded?