From a quick calculation, the amount drawn from the river now for Auckland is way under 1% of river flow - so there's probably no need for storage as described.
Fred99:
From a quick calculation, the amount drawn from the river now for Auckland is way under 1% of river flow - so there's probably no need for storage as described.
There may be no technical need, but there'd definitely be a political need - you want to explain drawing water from the Waikato during a summer drought rather than in winter when there's a surplus? Also, it needs time to settle since there's not enough capacity at the water treatment plant to treat it as it's drawn out, so you'd definitely want to get it months in advance.
Treating it will just make it lose flavour, that hint of Hamilton with a note of eau de bovine, masked by chlorine.
I don't know how much settlement is needed - it's not really very turbid anyway is it? It's going to have to be treated regardless of how long it sat in a reservoir untreated.