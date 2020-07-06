About a month or so ago after lockdown I purchased a Remington Rapid Cut Pro for the obvious reason of not being able to go to the barber and getting your hair cut.

I used it for the 1st time today and I was very happy with it.,

It is nice and easy to hold-chunky in fact. it comes with 12 hair guides.

Easy to use by yourself-go against the grain.

I initially tried a #3 but went to a #2 as is my usual nymber at the hair dresser.

Partner just helped me tidy up the back hair line.

It ewas on special at HN for $89 from almost x2 the price.

I think it will pay for itself in a few months.