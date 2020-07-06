Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
About a month or so ago after lockdown I purchased a Remington Rapid Cut Pro for the obvious reason of not being able to go to the barber and getting your hair cut.

 

I used it for the 1st time today and I was very happy with it.,

 

It is nice and easy to hold-chunky in fact. it  comes with 12 hair guides.

 

Easy to use by yourself-go against the grain.

 

I initially tried a #3 but went to a #2 as is my usual nymber at the hair dresser.

 

Partner just helped me tidy up the back hair line.

 

It ewas on special at HN for $89 from almost x2 the price.

 

I think it will pay for itself in a few months.

 

 




About 20 years ago I bought a set of Wahl clippers for $70. I used them for about 10 years before I switched to just using my Philips razor . The clippers are still in the bathroom, and still perfectly fine.

Those clippers have more than paid for themselves.




My recommendation... Flowbee.

 
 
 
 


Clippers are great, I've had a Wahl one for 20 years, still going well. I don't use a comb on it (number zero), easy to do by yourself. I always oil it as well, think that helps it last longer considering it only gets used just over a dozen times a year.

