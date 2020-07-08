Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weingtonians - where do you find your strong umbrellas.


#272651 8-Jul-2020 07:28
So to start this off. Yes I know this will be a laugh for many.


Given the recent strong winds in Auckland.. My unbrella has decided to go terminal in a gust. Cats don't like water...

Looking for advice on where best to find one that will wistand Wellington and go small enough to sit in my bag 99% of the time.




  #2518860 8-Jul-2020 07:29
We wear coats. 😉




  #2518861 8-Jul-2020 07:30
Don’t bother with an umbrella.




  #2518863 8-Jul-2020 07:36
Blunt umbrellas are what your looking for. Though I can only vouch for the classic model which won’t fit in a bag.

  #2518864 8-Jul-2020 07:39
Wellingtonians don't use umbrellas, we wear coats. I have a drizabone coat that works great. If you really need an umbrella you could consider making one out of wood or metal, bit heavy but should work.

  #2518865 8-Jul-2020 07:39
Not from Wellington, 

 

but if you want a strong umbrella you need a blunt.

 

 

 

https://bluntumbrellas.co.nz/

 

They guarantee their product and will repair/replace if it breaks due to the weather.

  #2518870 8-Jul-2020 07:51
I stay home




