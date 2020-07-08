Given the recent strong winds in Auckland.. My unbrella has decided to go terminal in a gust. Cats don't like water...
Looking for advice on where best to find one that will wistand Wellington and go small enough to sit in my bag 99% of the time.
We wear coats. 😉
Wellingtonians don't use umbrellas, we wear coats. I have a drizabone coat that works great. If you really need an umbrella you could consider making one out of wood or metal, bit heavy but should work.
Not from Wellington,
but if you want a strong umbrella you need a blunt.
They guarantee their product and will repair/replace if it breaks due to the weather.
I stay home
He waka eke noa