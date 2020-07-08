Though it was time for another post / delay / when will it turn up thing.

Wondering if anyone has any experience for stuff being ordered from Aus during the present 'situation'. My one and only recent order was probably sent on 29th May form JB HiFi (couple of Blurays). Anyone know if its fairly standard nowadays to wait 5-6 weeks so far for them to turn up. Postage was about $19 btw and its said via Australia Post Mail. Not sure if would have been Economy or Standard, Post or Parcel. Haven't got very far reading Aus Post website.