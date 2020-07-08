Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272671 8-Jul-2020 15:32
Though it was time for another post / delay / when will it turn up thing.

 

Wondering if anyone has any experience for stuff being ordered from Aus during the present 'situation'. My one and only recent order was probably sent on 29th May form JB HiFi (couple of Blurays). Anyone know if its fairly standard nowadays to wait 5-6 weeks so far for them to turn up. Postage was about $19 btw and its said via Australia Post Mail. Not sure if would have been Economy or Standard, Post or Parcel. Haven't got very far reading Aus Post website.




rb99

  #2519390 8-Jul-2020 15:45
Yeah, I've had some replacement Tiles sitting on the tarmac in Sydney for about a month+ now. And two t-shirts in New York, for that matter.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



  #2519398 8-Jul-2020 15:50
I know every country is different, but I had a bigger parcel sent from the US for $5 (say $8NZ) and that was slightly quicker that Aus Posts $19 has been so far. Oh well, patience is a virtue, according to some people anyway....




rb99

