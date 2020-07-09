trig42: They need more transmission lines to send the power north, but Manapouri (which I believe was built to service Tiwai) generates a lot of power (nearly the same as the whole Huntly power station, or about 80% of all the dams on the Waikato River). Edit: Manapouri is connected to the grid, but I don't think there is enough capacity in the transmission lines north for the amount of electricity is produces. Others will know more about this than I. Manapouri is a pretty awesome piece of engineering. I remember going down to the power house underground when I was a kid.

Yeah, from memory when Transpower were planning the last HVDC upgrade, they had future projects in place to uprate the links to pump more power north on the previso that Tiwai closed down. Unlikely to instigate a 3rd HVDC link, but theres potential to increase what they are able to transmit now.

Coming from the HV industry, this is major news and will have lots of flow on effect of potential new projects and the surplus of power should drop the market price = new projects not being viable.