Anyone have an idea on what these devices on top of poles are. I am guessing it may be a wifi connection for Broandband but maybe it is something else
It is a secret Illuminati communication device.
Yagi antenna.
Directional P2P. Depending on the rest of the stuff up there, traffic camera or comms for local network device back to phone home