#272707 10-Jul-2020 12:59
Anyone have an idea on what these devices on top of poles are. I am guessing it may be a wifi connection for Broandband but maybe it is something else

 




  #2520764 10-Jul-2020 13:50
It is a secret Illuminati communication device. 




  #2520777 10-Jul-2020 13:58
Yagi antenna.

 

Directional P2P. Depending on the rest of the stuff up there, traffic camera or comms for local network device back to phone home

