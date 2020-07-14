Geektastic: Is “died suddenly” in a newspaper report supposed to be a euphemism for suicide that can’t be mentioned or is it supposed to suggest an unexpected heart attack or similar?



I’m confused.

This has been used in a few reports from the US in the past few days - it seems it has been used by the families in their statements - so not specifically a Kiwi euphemism

It can be used for suicide, but possibly also for instances were the autopsy hasn't been completed and no obvious cause of death is immediately apparent

