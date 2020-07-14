I’m confused.
I would think suddenly, as in unexpected. If there was a preceding terminal illness then it wouldn't be considered sudden, but a heart attack without warning would be.
Could be either couldn't it?
Geektastic: Is “died suddenly” in a newspaper report supposed to be a euphemism for suicide that can’t be mentioned or is it supposed to suggest an unexpected heart attack or similar?
I’m confused.
This has been used in a few reports from the US in the past few days - it seems it has been used by the families in their statements - so not specifically a Kiwi euphemism
It can be used for suicide, but possibly also for instances were the autopsy hasn't been completed and no obvious cause of death is immediately apparent
I am never sure because of the whole "don't mention it" thing about suicide. In the UK, they just say suicide if that is what they mean which at least has the benefit of being clear! Thus I can find it opaque here sometimes.
If they are going to make it obvious by printing all the helplines underneath, I wonder why they do not just use the correct term - surely it fools nobody?!
I am never sure because of the whole "don't mention it" thing about suicide. In the UK, they just say suicide if that is what they mean which at least has the benefit of being clear!