Geektastic:

14638 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#272760 14-Jul-2020 18:15
Is “died suddenly” in a newspaper report supposed to be a euphemism for suicide that can’t be mentioned or is it supposed to suggest an unexpected heart attack or similar?

I’m confused.





5977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2522905 14-Jul-2020 18:23
I would think suddenly, as in unexpected. If there was a preceding terminal illness then it wouldn't be considered sudden, but a heart attack without warning would be.

23404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2522906 14-Jul-2020 18:27
Look for the copy paste list of helplines at the end if its suicide they cant report on.




3108 posts

Uber Geek


  #2522907 14-Jul-2020 18:28
Could be either couldn't it?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

752 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2522909 14-Jul-2020 18:32
Is "died suddenly" in a newspaper report supposed to be a euphemism for suicide that can't be mentioned or is it supposed to suggest an unexpected heart attack or similar?

I'm confused.

I’m confused.

 

 

 

This has been used in a few reports from the US in the past few days - it seems it has been used by the families in their statements - so not specifically a Kiwi euphemism

 

It can be used for suicide, but possibly also for instances were the autopsy hasn't been completed and no obvious cause of death is immediately apparent 

 

 

 

Clint



14638 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2522916 14-Jul-2020 18:52
clinty:

 

Is "died suddenly" in a newspaper report supposed to be a euphemism for suicide that can't be mentioned or is it supposed to suggest an unexpected heart attack or similar?

I'm confused.

I’m confused.

 

 

 

This has been used in a few reports from the US in the past few days - it seems it has been used by the families in their statements - so not specifically a Kiwi euphemism

 

It can be used for suicide, but possibly also for instances were the autopsy hasn't been completed and no obvious cause of death is immediately apparent 

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

I am never sure because of the whole "don't mention it" thing about suicide. In the UK, they just say suicide if that is what they mean which at least has the benefit of being clear! Thus I can find it opaque here sometimes.

 

 

 

If they are going to make it obvious by printing all the helplines underneath, I wonder why they do not just use the correct term - surely it fools nobody?!





904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2522956 14-Jul-2020 19:03
Geektastic:

I am never sure because of the whole "don't mention it" thing about suicide. In the UK, they just say suicide if that is what they mean which at least has the benefit of being clear!



And the 'non benefit' of increasing the likelihood of suicide in other vulnerable people. Which I suspect you already knew when asking this question.







