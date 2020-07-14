Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicIRD SMS/Text Alerts


616 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#272767 14-Jul-2020 21:39
Send private message quote this post

My 15yo Son received the message below from 5678 this morning

 

Click to see full size

 

Given the language (IRD here..) and the fact that he 15's and at school with no need to complete a tax return - nor do the IRD have his mobile number AFAIK. I assumed that this was simply a phishing or scam like text and told him to delete it but send a screenshot to phishing@ird.govt.nz

 

He's just received an email back From: phishing <phishing@ird.govt.nz> and according to Gurpreet, the Cyber Security Analyst it was "This is a genuine communication from Inland Revenue"

 

What are these people on? I communicate all the time with IRD and have never once received a helpful text warning me to file a return, why on earth would they send one to a 15yo school kid?

 

 

Create new topic
3932 posts

Uber Geek


  #2523133 14-Jul-2020 22:01
Send private message quote this post

Got their own bank accounts?

 

Think you still need a tax # and RWT for that

632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2523138 14-Jul-2020 22:09
Send private message quote this post

Could be a genuine text, just sent to the wrong number. 
How long has you son had his current number?

 
 
 
 


3932 posts

Uber Geek


  #2523139 14-Jul-2020 22:10
Send private message quote this post

The other gotcha may be if it's a recycled prepay number someone never updated their record of. I use to get reminders my son medical checkup was due in Akl.

 

I don't have one. Nor live there. Someone who use to have my work number before I started signed up for errrything. Including Entering those timeshare holiday crap

 

 

 

/snap

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.