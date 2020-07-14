My 15yo Son received the message below from 5678 this morning

Given the language (IRD here..) and the fact that he 15's and at school with no need to complete a tax return - nor do the IRD have his mobile number AFAIK. I assumed that this was simply a phishing or scam like text and told him to delete it but send a screenshot to phishing@ird.govt.nz

He's just received an email back From: phishing <phishing@ird.govt.nz> and according to Gurpreet, the Cyber Security Analyst it was "This is a genuine communication from Inland Revenue"

What are these people on? I communicate all the time with IRD and have never once received a helpful text warning me to file a return, why on earth would they send one to a 15yo school kid?