"CyberNews received information from reader Jake Dixon, a security researcher with Vadix Solutions, who discovered an unsecured Amazon Simple Storage Solution (S3) database containing more than 31,000 images of users’ passports, driver’s licenses, evidence of age documents, and more. These files are publicly accessible to anyone who has the URL and appears to be owned by the Wellington, New Zealand company LPM Property Management."