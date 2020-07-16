Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDVD Burning conundrum


2191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#272797 16-Jul-2020 16:05
Send private message quote this post

Looking for ideas or explanations ...

 


For a number of years I have been helping a friend with DVD copying/burning, and all have worked well in his player until recently.
These are all legal, privately owned video files, so no copyright matters involved.

 

Using good brand DVD's I have burned several disks with various formats (.vob, .ts, .mov, mpg etc etc), and all have previously played on friend's player with no problems.
Recently I burned another set of files for him, but all have refused to be recognised by the player ... just the opening blue screen and a 'loading' message whilst the disk 'hunts' (can hear the whirring sound) until it quits.

 

I've always used DVD+R for him, even though the specs for the player say both + and - are compatible.  Burning has always been at the slowest speed possible (in the past that was best option to get home-burning playing in any DVD player).
All the disks I created play fine in my very old Dick Smith DVD player!

 

In case the write or read lasers in my PC's disk drive had faulted or moved slightly, I used another portable disk drive for burning. Also tested friends DVD player by playing one of the disks I created some months ago, and it plays fine!.

 

The only other variance I could think of was the burning software (original was Nero, although Windows 10 burner worked previously too), so used three different burning software apps, all to no avail.
I also tried converting the video files to another format in case the DVD player had some sort of conversion or software glitch within it, but as I said it plays commercial disks and ones I'd burned some time ago.

 

Maybe Gremlins or covid is living in the player?

Create new topic
16113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2524209 16-Jul-2020 16:11
Send private message quote this post

I read something recently about many models from one brand of DVD player not playing DVDs any more because of a software issue. Can't remember the details but you might be able to find something about it.



2191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2524219 16-Jul-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

@timmmay ... sure, but the DVD player is old, and still plays older burned disks.  Also, the Firmware has never been touched.

 
 
 
 


3941 posts

Uber Geek


  #2524225 16-Jul-2020 16:42
Send private message quote this post

I was always under the impression -R for video compatibility/older laser as it was the original format.

 

And + for random read/data storage/newer to avoid any Dye or method changes.



2191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2524230 16-Jul-2020 16:52
Send private message quote this post

@Oblivian ... I tried both disk formats 😋 this time, and the +R had worked fine previously.

61 posts

Master Geek


  #2524231 16-Jul-2020 16:55
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian:

 

I was always under the impression -R for video compatibility/older laser as it was the original format.

 

And + for random read/data storage/newer to avoid any Dye or method changes.

 

 

It's much of muchness. It's just how the data is written to the disc, but the end result is the same for whatever.

 

This explains it quite well (channel is good value too!):

 

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO announces new flash charge technologies
Posted 16-Jul-2020 08:17

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.