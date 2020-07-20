Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
220 posts

Master Geek


#272854 20-Jul-2020 15:48
We keep getting mail delivered to our house in Christchurch for addressed to someone  who lives in the North island. We are the only people who have ever lived in our house so it isn’t a previous owner.  It started during lockdown getting letters from NZTA requesting payment for bridge tolls and now it has grown to letters from other govt departments too. 

 

I’ve RTS the letters and even emailed NZTA who have replied that there is nothing they can do as only the person named can change the address. 

 

 

 

what other options do I have?

 

 

 

thanks. 

7051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2526073 20-Jul-2020 15:50
You say you've tried to change the address... so the address is yours, but the name is wrong? Or is it the wrong address too, and somehow ending up with you?

1976 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2526079 20-Jul-2020 15:56
Are they physical versions of this?

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/online-services/report-a-phishing-scam/latest-phishing-scams/

 

 

 

I had the same problem, did a return to sender a few times. Now I just do a return to sender via the rubbish bin.. I've found that new approach to be just as effective and takes less time.




14657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2526084 20-Jul-2020 16:02
I am not surprised.

 

 

 

Many official addressing systems think our house is in Ponatahi, which is about 20km away from where it actually is.

 

 

 

I cannot find anyone who will accept responsibility for correcting the error.







220 posts

Master Geek


  #2526090 20-Jul-2020 16:15
Behodar:

 

You say you've tried to change the address... so the address is yours, but the name is wrong? Or is it the wrong address too, and somehow ending up with you?

 

 

 

 

the address (my address) is correct but the name is wrong. 
who ever they are, live in the north island as they are bills for using the toll bridges.  

2263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2526092 20-Jul-2020 16:24
I find it helps to collect these in a sturdy metal receptical.

'That VDSL Cat'
12389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2526096 20-Jul-2020 16:37
muppet:

 

I find it helps to collect these in a sturdy metal receptical.

 

 

That was my soultion for the junkmail.

 

 

 

SWMBO decided it wasn't right though and went nuclear on sending companies instead..

 

I still feel like the trash can works better.




227 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2526097 20-Jul-2020 16:44
I had the same issue,

 

I phoned NZTA and told them that there is no such person at my address. They can't change the persons' address but they can mark it as bad and stop sending mail.

 
 
 
 


neb

2468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2526108 20-Jul-2020 16:57
Neighbour had a problem with this, getting bank letters and demands for someone who didn't live there any more. They eventually fixed it by contacting the bank and telling them to readdress the mail to:

 

 

$persons_name

 

Waikumete Cemetery

 

4128 Great North Road,

 

Glen Eden,

 

Auckland

 

4405 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2526110 20-Jul-2020 17:00
This is fairly common for the less the savoury characters who do not want the government to know where they live. It has been a while, but IIRC NZTA can, and should, up date the vehicle registration details to reflect the address is wrong. This would mean that police could blue sticker a vehicle, if no action is taken on a blue sticker then the vehicle is impounded.



220 posts

Master Geek


  #2526122 20-Jul-2020 17:40
So I ended up just flicking him a message on FB messenger turns out we have very similar street names, and I’d imagine the wrong address was clicked on when it auto fills. Said he’d sort it out. 

 

although on the other hand, considering they’re toll bills and letters from the police it could be a case of an unsavoury character doing it deliberately. 

