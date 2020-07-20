We keep getting mail delivered to our house in Christchurch for addressed to someone who lives in the North island. We are the only people who have ever lived in our house so it isn’t a previous owner. It started during lockdown getting letters from NZTA requesting payment for bridge tolls and now it has grown to letters from other govt departments too.





I’ve RTS the letters and even emailed NZTA who have replied that there is nothing they can do as only the person named can change the address.

what other options do I have?

thanks.