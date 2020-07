Turns out the stores we get long sleeve T shirts for the boys don't make stuff for ages 12+.

Looks like we have to find new stores for the new age bracket!

Where do you guys get clothes for 12/13 year olds?

They are a bit too small for adult XS :(

Been around the town and haven't found anything nice! Kmart is closed in our town. Don't like the warehouse cuts.

We liked the old pumpkin patch and find TNT cuts to be suitable

Thanks