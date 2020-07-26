Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272940 26-Jul-2020 14:53
I have turned my 56 inch TV into a electronic notice board and I have placed it on the roof of my garage. It is mounted inside a solid box with a strong perspex cover to protect it from all  weather's and vandals.

 

It has hdmi input and usb input.

 

It will not be connected to the internet or Wifi.

 

I want to run a  slideshow  on it using HDMI  if possible

 

Ideally if  I can stand in my garage plug in a preloaded USB stick  and then if happy with the SlideShow broadcast it through the HDMI cable to the TV in a continuous loop.

 

I'm quite happy to buy something I just don't know what is out there, I do not want to spend too much as it is going to be a free community service.

 

Does anyone know how to do it or does anyone know of a photo frame with a HDMi output.?                                                                                        I do not need sound. I intend to use it as a budget community board.

  #2528975 26-Jul-2020 15:00
Just whack .jpg's on the flash drive, what model/make is the TV?



  #2528978 26-Jul-2020 15:22
It is a cheap old warehouse veon tv it will not process the jpg's on the flash drive it just freezes when I try 

 
 
 
 




  #2528979 26-Jul-2020 15:24
I thought about a Raspberry Pi but I have not got the skills to build  or program one

  #2528987 26-Jul-2020 15:59
If you cant get internet to it then you are really limited in the easy raspberry pi solutions. If you can get internet to a pi connected to it then you have the option of many free solutions with a cloud platform to hold the images and let you schedule them etc - PiSignage and YoDeck  are the 2 I have actually used and its as simple as flashing the SD card with their premade image and sticking it in the pi, and then using a phone to connect to it and give it your wifi details if its not on ethernet.

 

Otherwise you can look at Screenly OSE which is free and you connect to the pi over the LAN to add images to it, it didn't seem to work without an internet connection when I tried it last to use at work where the IT guy is anti anything. If you have a spare router you could plug it into that and use that router when you want to connect to it to change the content.

 

Otherwise look into standalone digital signage players but they all will cost you more than a raspberry pi and some free software.

 

Also if the TV is out in the open expect someone with a remote to screw with it.




Richard rich.ms



  #2528992 26-Jul-2020 16:32
I hundred percent agree with the remote control situation, that's why I wanted to remove all the TV functions from it by taping over ir sensor.

 

I have an HDMI cable and a USB cable extending out the back through the roof of the garage. 

 

That is also why I'm not using Google Cast or anything like that, imagine the repercussions of someone thinking they were being cleaver put porn on.

 

That is why everything has to be on a closed circuit.  I had hoped to buy a digital frame with a HDMI output but I haven't been successful yet.

 

I will show your comments to a friend of mine in the hope that he might be able to put it together

 

regards chris

