I have turned my 56 inch TV into a electronic notice board and I have placed it on the roof of my garage. It is mounted inside a solid box with a strong perspex cover to protect it from all weather's and vandals.

It has hdmi input and usb input.

It will not be connected to the internet or Wifi.

I want to run a slideshow on it using HDMI if possible

Ideally if I can stand in my garage plug in a preloaded USB stick and then if happy with the SlideShow broadcast it through the HDMI cable to the TV in a continuous loop.

I'm quite happy to buy something I just don't know what is out there, I do not want to spend too much as it is going to be a free community service.

Does anyone know how to do it or does anyone know of a photo frame with a HDMi output.? I do not need sound. I intend to use it as a budget community board.