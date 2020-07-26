Good evening all.

I've been heavily involved as of late in posting deals on Cheapies and one particular deal was the WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe for $251 delivered through Amazon. This includes shipping and GST.

I've just had a look at the exact same item on Bhphotovideo, and through Paypal the cost is $212.61, but unsure if this includes GST.

My question is this; If I went through Bhphotovieo, will I be hit with extra costs further down the line? I've never ordered through them before. At checkout it says 'Sales Tax: $0'.

Thanks.