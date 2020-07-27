Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pumped Storage: what is the scale needed?


#272949 27-Jul-2020 10:02
From the Beehive site:
https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/100-renewable-electricity-grid-explored-pumped-storage-%E2%80%98battery%E2%80%99

 

I understand the principle and wondered why this idea was not thought of long ago. The answer is scale - the pumped storage lake (PSL) would need to be many times the size of the hydro power station lake it augments unless the backup the PSL represents is a stop-gap measure designed to last just a few days.  Given that recent droughts have lasted months this does not appear to be the answer to insufficient hydro storage during a drought period.

 

The press release cited has no technical detail (because its purpose is to publicise the funding it announces).  The larger the PSL is the greater the RMA approval obstacle, as well as construction costs, site availability etc.  Does anyone on GZ know more about the technical detail on this?




  #2529293 27-Jul-2020 10:10
Pumped storage isn't designed to run the country for a month. It is designed to take advantage of excess generation in a demand dip (usually at night) to pump up, and drain down to provide a boost during a demand peak. It is a battery, but with a running time measured in hours rather than minutes as with a lithium-ion grid store.

 

 




  #2529302 27-Jul-2020 10:29
SaltyNZ:

 

Pumped storage isn't designed to run the country for a month. It is designed to take advantage of excess generation in a demand dip (usually at night) to pump up, and drain down to provide a boost during a demand peak. It is a battery, but with a running time measured in hours rather than minutes as with a lithium-ion grid store.

 

 

This one could....

 

NZ's current hydro storage is abut 4500Gwh, about 6 weeks national winter load , this scheme would add between 7-10,000Gwh so basically freeing the network from winter droughts, as it would be able to run 12-18 weeks without any inflows....

 

Its the lake Onslow proposal that has been kicking round for 15 years, proposed by Professor Earl Bardsley

 

"A simulation evaluation is presented of the seasonal operation a possible 1,300 MW pumped storage scheme in New Zealand. The simulations are with respect to a site in Central Otago, where the existing Lake Onslow is expanded to serve as the upper reservoir. The lower reservoir would be Lake Roxburgh on the Clutha River.

 

the short version is here ,

 

http://erth.waikato.ac.nz/staff/bardsley/download/pumped_storage_note.pdf

 

A Phd thesis was done on it by one of his students, and that is here

 

https://researchcommons.waikato.ac.nz/bitstream/handle/10289/12423/thesis.pdf?sequence=4&isAllowed=y

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2529304 27-Jul-2020 10:32
Ah, that's much bigger than most then. Nice.




  #2529305 27-Jul-2020 10:34
Presumably the role for pumped storage in dry years is to carry surplus electricity from night time into the day, rather than save (say) a months worth of water. Stations like Manapouri are relatively resilient to 'dry years' so could be relied on to provide plentiful night time power even through a dry year

 

Edit: I see the comment above about capacity - wow! I wonder how they manage the lake margins with such a range - would end up as a dust bowl

