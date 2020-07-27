SaltyNZ: Pumped storage isn't designed to run the country for a month. It is designed to take advantage of excess generation in a demand dip (usually at night) to pump up, and drain down to provide a boost during a demand peak. It is a battery, but with a running time measured in hours rather than minutes as with a lithium-ion grid store.

This one could....

NZ's current hydro storage is abut 4500Gwh, about 6 weeks national winter load , this scheme would add between 7-10,000Gwh so basically freeing the network from winter droughts, as it would be able to run 12-18 weeks without any inflows....

Its the lake Onslow proposal that has been kicking round for 15 years, proposed by Professor Earl Bardsley

"A simulation evaluation is presented of the seasonal operation a possible 1,300 MW pumped storage scheme in New Zealand. The simulations are with respect to a site in Central Otago, where the existing Lake Onslow is expanded to serve as the upper reservoir. The lower reservoir would be Lake Roxburgh on the Clutha River.

the short version is here ,

http://erth.waikato.ac.nz/staff/bardsley/download/pumped_storage_note.pdf

A Phd thesis was done on it by one of his students, and that is here

https://researchcommons.waikato.ac.nz/bitstream/handle/10289/12423/thesis.pdf?sequence=4&isAllowed=y