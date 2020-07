I have Pi Hole v5.1 on my network doing DHCP and DNS. I used the web interface "disable" function this morning, instead of disabling ad blocking it seemed to completely disable DNS, meaning I couldn't resolve IP addresses.

Can anyone else reproduce this before I report a bug? It might be dependent on using Pi Hole DHCP. I use Pi Hole DHCP as the Fritzbox doesn't delegate IPv6 properly.