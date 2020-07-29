Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Devastation by stupidity
#272990 29-Jul-2020 11:39
Just had a new (to me) version of the Spark phone scam. This time it's from my Visa card, suspicious payments have been blocked, press 1 to cancel or 2 to confirm. When I pressed 1 I was passed on to a 'survey' but then the phone disconnected. I have had a lot of these disconnects lately. I thought they were just due to misconfiguration by the scammers but now I wonder if there might be more to it. Are they just collecting a sucker list? Where is their profit if the robocaller keeps cutting off at the very moment the victim issues an invitation to be fleeced? Are the robocallers just following their programmes while the scammers are in jail?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2530675 29-Jul-2020 11:44
New?..

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=255578 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=261297

  #2530687 29-Jul-2020 12:10
No way this is new years old

 
 
 
 




  #2530690 29-Jul-2020 12:20
I said new to me. I have had many of the Spark calls, but as I stated in my post, this one was from 'Visa' and it offered a choice to press 1 or 2 instead of just 1. That is different and it is what I was referring to.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

