Just had a new (to me) version of the Spark phone scam. This time it's from my Visa card, suspicious payments have been blocked, press 1 to cancel or 2 to confirm. When I pressed 1 I was passed on to a 'survey' but then the phone disconnected. I have had a lot of these disconnects lately. I thought they were just due to misconfiguration by the scammers but now I wonder if there might be more to it. Are they just collecting a sucker list? Where is their profit if the robocaller keeps cutting off at the very moment the victim issues an invitation to be fleeced? Are the robocallers just following their programmes while the scammers are in jail?