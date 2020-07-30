Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicImmigration NZ issue and petition


1908 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#273006 30-Jul-2020 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Full disclosure : the Lauren in this situation is my first cousin.

 

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/a-new-zealand-visa-policy-has-kept-this-australian-man-and-his-wife-apart-for-six-months

 

I was at her wedding in January, in Reporoa, NZ.

 

Her Australian husband returned to the UK to finish up his affairs (of the non-adulterous kind), booked to return to NZ late March, and resume life as part of our family, and start their own family.

 

Then along came Covid, and now he is stuck in England and INZ will not allow him to return as he does not have a partnership visa, which Australian partners have never needed before, but now suddenly do. By the time you work out that you need one, you can't get one. There was a time in NZ where being legally married meant something, apparently not anymore.

 

If you think INZ is being a dick, please consider signing this petition to support Lauren, our family, and anyone else who may be in this dire situation:

 

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_99466/petition-of-lauren-bell-grant-australian-partners-of-new

 

EDIT : added that petition closes Oct 4, 2020.

 

I don't have a very large digital footprint and Geekzone would be the largest online community that I belong to, so I beg your forgiveness and understanding for posting a thread like this here. Hopefully our mods are ok with this.

 

If you got this far, thank you for listening.




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

Create new topic


1908 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2531268 30-Jul-2020 10:45
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the support Mauricio.




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

3604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2531276 30-Jul-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

I feel like this virus situation has really shown a section of bureaucracy in New Zealand to not be any more special or pragmatic than other countries. Example - there is a special dispensation for compassionate leave etc. yet it has a blanket ban from the beuracrats and requires a judge to force the actual rules/law to be considered properly. The impact - a son didn't get to see his dieing father.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

 
 
 
 


4728 posts

Uber Geek


  #2531317 30-Jul-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

This story and situation has now been  picked up by the local NZ Media, and it does appear its has political visibility...so I would expect some developments in the future,,

 

"Despite only taking on the portfolio last week, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi told Stuff he was aware “there are known issues with current settings” and has “sought advice from officials”.

 

"National’s immigration spokesman, Stuart Smith, sent a letter to Faafoi’s predecessor Iain Lees-Galloway on June 24, pledging support to couples in this situation.

 

“It makes sense to allow Australian citizens to travel to New Zealand to reunite with their partner, obviously after establishing they are in a genuine and stable relationship.

 

“... requiring them to apply for a partnership-based visa will only add unnecessary strain on both partner[s] and INZ who will be required to process these visas”, the Kaikōura MP wrote.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/love-sex/122214667/coronavirus-transtasman-hearts-breaking-in-wake-of-border-closure

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21

ASB commits to its digital strategy by launching CGI Trade360
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:16


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.