Full disclosure : the Lauren in this situation is my first cousin.

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/a-new-zealand-visa-policy-has-kept-this-australian-man-and-his-wife-apart-for-six-months

I was at her wedding in January, in Reporoa, NZ.

Her Australian husband returned to the UK to finish up his affairs (of the non-adulterous kind), booked to return to NZ late March, and resume life as part of our family, and start their own family.

Then along came Covid, and now he is stuck in England and INZ will not allow him to return as he does not have a partnership visa, which Australian partners have never needed before, but now suddenly do. By the time you work out that you need one, you can't get one. There was a time in NZ where being legally married meant something, apparently not anymore.

If you think INZ is being a dick, please consider signing this petition to support Lauren, our family, and anyone else who may be in this dire situation:

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_99466/petition-of-lauren-bell-grant-australian-partners-of-new

EDIT : added that petition closes Oct 4, 2020.

I don't have a very large digital footprint and Geekzone would be the largest online community that I belong to, so I beg your forgiveness and understanding for posting a thread like this here. Hopefully our mods are ok with this.

If you got this far, thank you for listening.