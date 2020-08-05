I ordered a product from a website. This was a big NZ retailer and website.

The following day they emailed me to tell me that they were unable to locate the product, and their staff were out sourcing the product for me, an that they would get back to me within 5 days.

I didn't hear anything after 5 days but could see that it was on 'backorder' in their websites admin panel. A few days later I checked again, and the status said 'refunded', so it appears they had refunded my card back.

However they hadn't contacted me at all to say they had cancelled it or why they couldn't provide it. I emailed them to find out what was going on, as I checked and could see that the manufacturer in NZ still stock of the product and it is still a current product. The retailer never got back to me.

Eventually after a few weeks I recontacted the retailer again, and they said they couldn't source the product in any of their stores, so cancelled the order. They then offered me a voucher.

It appears they are no longer wanting to stock that particular product anymore, even though they do still stock other similar products of the same brand, so they are still dealing with that manufacturer. So I can't see any reason why they couldn't source the product to fulfill the order from the manufacturer.

Does anyone know if the store has to provide the customer with they product, especially if they can still source it from the manufacturer? I thought I had a sales contract, which they have to fulfill. The fact that they didn't even contact me to tell me they had cancelled my sales contract, without my knowledge is also a concern.

I understand retailers can cancel an order if it was being sold at the wrong price and was a mistake, but I didn't think a retailer can just cancel any order. Would be interested in peoples opinions.