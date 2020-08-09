Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDo you still need to attend Jury duty if you are sick?


1534 posts

Uber Geek


#273187 9-Aug-2020 19:39
Send private message quote this post

I have to attend Jury duty tomorrow and I am sick with flu do I still need to go? I tried contacting the numbers but they are only available from tomorrow.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
16209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2537390 9-Aug-2020 19:48
Send private message quote this post

Their website says "You must go to jury service unless the court agrees to put off (defer) your jury service or excuses you. If you don’t attend, you can be fined up to $1000." I would say go down and cough on them for the stupidity of their policies, but you'd get arrested, so don't do that. Instead you're probably best to stay home and call in the morning, tell them you're going to get a covid test. No-one will want you anywhere near them.

 

Their website says "To find out more about putting off your jury service to a later date or being excused from jury service, read your jury summons response form and the information that comes with it.". Does the summons or the information that comes with it say anything about this? It has to be quite common that people get sick and can't make it.

 

Update two: The Justice website says "If you're unwell, please don't attend court. Please call 0800 COURTS (0800 268 787) for further instruction."

BDFL - Memuneh
67795 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2537394 9-Aug-2020 20:13
Send private message quote this post

And get the test anyway because you have flu/cold symptoms.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


16209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2537443 9-Aug-2020 20:19
Send private message quote this post

The Justice website says "If you're unwell, please don't attend court. Please call 0800 COURTS (0800 268 787) for further instruction."

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.