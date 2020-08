I’ve been interested in doing one of these DNA tests for some time now but have held off as I have concerns about potential privacy issues that could unfold in the future. In particular data being misused, sold etc.



Seeing that Ancestry has sold a 75% stake to Blackstone, a US investment firm which among other industries also holds stakes in the health sector.



Seems like this deal went through without much attention, should there be better oversight of companies that hold DNA information about millions, if not billions of people? After seeing these companies change hands, would it now make you think twice before handing them over your genetic identity?