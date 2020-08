I got my wife Xiaomi Airdots from PBTech for xmas. They worked fine for 8 months until they started rattling. PBTech replaced them but my wife can't get the new ones to pair properly - they seem to want to let you pair with either the left or the right earbud, but not both. She's gone through the reset / pair procedure a few times with no luck. I haven't had a look yet, but has anyone done this or have any tips?