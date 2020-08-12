Youshop seems to having terrible processing delays at present.
I bought a book from Amazon (that wasn't shipping to NZ). It arrived at my Youshop USA address on 1 August via USPS.
Still no sign of it 12 days latter.
I contacted NZ Post to request an investigation 5 days ago.
They sent me an email requesting information that I had already supplied in my initial request.
Still no news. I am doubting that I can trust their service to efficiently process future purchases.
Anybody know of a good alternative?
Thanks,
Tim