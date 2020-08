Hello All!

I am quite familiar with Geekzone but have not created an account until recently.

As the title says, I am looking for people between the ages of 25-35 year olds with English as their native language to take my survey.

The survey will help me create a better outcome for my final project in Uni. The survey is about foreign movies and should only take about 10-15 minutes.

Survey here: https://forms.gle/4KEnhzfKHKDVac659

It would really help me out if you took the survey. Thanks!