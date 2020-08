From https://comcom.govt.nz/consumers/dealing-with-typical-situations/buying-goods-and-services/pricing there's a PDF that basically says:

"Businesses must price goods clearly to make sure consumers are not misled. When a customer sees a price sticker on a good or a shelf price, it is reasonable for them to expect that that is the price they will be charged at the checkout. A business that displays prices which are lower than the actual price at which they are selling goods or services is misleading consumers about the true cost of goods."

This is from the FTA.

Basically, if the display is $ 44.44/unit but the business actually charges $ 44.4422 per unit then the price is wrong and falls in the "A business that displays prices which are lower than the actual price at which they are selling goods or services is misleading consumers about the true cost of goods."

It would be better to show $ 44.45/unit and charge the actual $44.4422 per unit (when buying multiple quantities), then apply the rounding on the total.

Their internal systems are no excuse to break the FTA.

IANAL.