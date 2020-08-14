Hi all,

Recently tried to use google satellite images to check out some things on my property in Hornby Christchurch and have noticed the quality is nowhere near what it has been for years. Its seems as though thy have intentionally or mistakenly reduced the quality? I have tried on my phone also using the google maps app to make sure it was not just the computer I was on and it is also blurry on the app?

Have to admit it kind of sucks now, I can hardly make out my property from the neighbors!

anyone have any info on why this is?