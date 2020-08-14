Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273282 14-Aug-2020 12:40
Hi all,

 

 

 

Recently tried to use google satellite images to check out some things on my property in Hornby Christchurch and have noticed the quality is nowhere near what it has been for years. Its seems as though thy have intentionally or mistakenly reduced the quality? I have tried on my phone also using the google maps app to make sure it was not just the computer I was on and it is also blurry on the app?

 

Have to admit it kind of sucks now, I can hardly make out my property from the neighbors!  

 

anyone have any info on why this is?

  #2540957 14-Aug-2020 12:46
Probably find that the older images were taken using higher quality settings, whereas the latest ones may not have been set as high. So it's not intended as such, just whoever supplied the latest imagery did a poor job.

 

 




  #2540958 14-Aug-2020 12:46
They may have had aerial photography rather than satellite photos previously. Local councils often have a GIS viewer with high res aerial photos, or try Apple maps if you have an Apple device.

 
 
 
 


  #2540963 14-Aug-2020 12:54
I think it was deliberately blurred for public use months ago to stop people seeing into the back yard etc.

  #2540965 14-Aug-2020 12:56
Yep. Aerial vs Sat.

 

 

 

If you open it in google earth you can go view-historical imagery

 

And scrollbar back and forth to see the changes/updates



  #2540969 14-Aug-2020 13:02
Ok i have just clicked "globe view" and like magic is crystal clear again!

