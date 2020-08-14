Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273289 14-Aug-2020 20:59
How do I troubleshoot this display issue? I wouldn't even know what to search for.

 

With the window maximised, the Google Chrome menu is blank & higher up than it is supposed to be.

 

 

With the window not maximised, the menu displays correctly.

 

 

 

 

Somebody else had a similar issue. Maximised, all the tabs & the book marks bar had a gigantic white strip displayed instead. Restore the window & you could see all tabs & the bookmarks bar.

 

Clicking the white area results in no action performed. That means if I tried to click a certain area because I knew what button / tab was supposed to be in that position, nothing happened.

 

 




  #2541354 14-Aug-2020 21:22
Appears not alone. 2 screens with different DPI sizing?

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/48361981?hl=en

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/49617169?hl=en

  #2541355 14-Aug-2020 21:24
Is this on the main screen or on a secondary display? I had weird things with Chrome on secondary display for years.




 

 

  #2541358 14-Aug-2020 21:33
Also I know this doesn't answer your question but consider using Firefox. I found it far better than Chrome in many regards.




