I have been in an endless email loop with eBay for over 8 months now - they acknowledge there is a fault with their check-out system for NZ, but I cannot make any headway on having it fixed. They have been saying since last year that their technical team is analysing the issue and are not providing a timeframe for when it will be fixed, but that just seems implausible. Any ideas on where to go from here or how I can escalate this, the eBay help desk is proving 100% unhelpful?

Interestingly, when GST was first introduced for eBay purchases, the checkout was working correctly for multiple items - likewise there was a period of about one week in early January where it briefly worked again - since then it has not.

The issue:

If I buy one item that is >NZ$1000, the checkout correctly does not add GST - if I buy several items from the same seller and the combined cart total is >NZ$1000, it adds on GST when it should not do this. Whether buying one item or several items at the same time - if the total cart value exceeds NZ$1000, GST is charged here at the border, yet eBay's checkout system does not recognise several items from the same seller as being one combined order that exceeds the value at which they should be adding on GST. (This issue btw, is not for items that are sent through the Global Shipping Programme, which adds on GST regardless of the number of items or cart value).