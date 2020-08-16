Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEbay wrongly charging GST for purchases over NZ$1000


246 posts

Master Geek


#273319 16-Aug-2020 14:03
Send private message quote this post

I have been in an endless email loop with eBay for over 8 months now - they acknowledge there is a fault with their check-out system for NZ, but I cannot make any headway on having it fixed. They have been saying since last year that their technical team is analysing the issue and are not providing a timeframe for when it will be fixed, but that just seems implausible. Any ideas on where to go from here or how I can escalate this, the eBay help desk is proving 100% unhelpful?

 

Interestingly, when GST was first introduced for eBay purchases, the checkout was working correctly for multiple items - likewise there was a period of about one week in early January where it briefly worked again - since then it has not.

 

The issue:

 

If I buy one item that is >NZ$1000, the checkout correctly does not add GST - if I buy several items from the same seller and the combined cart total is >NZ$1000, it adds on GST when it should not do this. Whether buying one item or several items at the same time - if the total cart value exceeds NZ$1000, GST is charged here at the border, yet eBay's checkout system does not recognise several items from the same seller as being one combined order that exceeds the value at which they should be adding on GST. (This issue btw, is not for items that are sent through the Global Shipping Programme, which adds on GST regardless of the number of items or cart value).




 

 

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
67922 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542261 16-Aug-2020 14:30
Send private message quote this post

Are you sure GST is only charged at border? If eBay is the agent they should charge and the parcel would come straight through




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

29138 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542274 16-Aug-2020 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Sure it's an inconsistency, but I'm struggling to see what your actual issue here.

 

Any retailer when shipping goods over $1000 has the option of collecting GST or leaving the GST collection in the hands of the buyer to process themselves. This means the individual requires an importer client code, and depending on who you chose as your customs broker, may incur costs up to around $50 for processing the goods as well as MPI and IEFT fees.

 

The great thing about using Amazon for orders over $1000 and letting them collect the GST for you is that they don't charge IEFT or MPI fees which seems a glaring omission for an individual transaction.

 

There would be exceptions to the rule but I'm sure 99% of people importing goods would much prefer the retailer did everything for them rather than having to then deal with customs and possibly engage with a broker.

 

 

 
 
 
 




246 posts

Master Geek


  #2542284 16-Aug-2020 15:19
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Are you sure GST is only charged at border? If eBay is the agent they should charge and the parcel would come straight through

 

Yes, I am sure - the rules are very clear on that when it comes to eBay - and parcels that are sent for example ex-Japan/ AU/ USA via USPS, are not marked as duty paid - so they get stuck at the border here, where GST is once again charged until you go through the rigmarole of proving GST had already been collected.

 

And please note: EBAY HAVE ALREADY CONFIRMED THIS IS A CHECKOUT FAULT. They know the checkout system is working incorrectly.




 

 



246 posts

Master Geek


  #2542287 16-Aug-2020 15:22
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Sure it's an inconsistency, but I'm struggling to see what your actual issue here.

 

Any retailer when shipping goods over $1000 has the option of collecting GST or leaving the GST collection in the hands of the buyer to process themselves. This means the individual requires an importer client code, and depending on who you chose as your customs broker, may incur costs up to around $50 for processing the goods as well as MPI and IEFT fees.

 

The great thing about using Amazon for orders over $1000 and letting them collect the GST for you is that they don't charge IEFT or MPI fees which seems a glaring omission for an individual transaction.

 

There would be exceptions to the rule but I'm sure 99% of people importing goods would much prefer the retailer did everything for them rather than having to then deal with customs and possibly engage with a broker.

 

 

 

 

I could explain what my issue is, but I fail to see the relevancy. I am asking for help on how to escalate this, not to justify why it is an issue for me, to hear on the process of importing, or to hear on the benefits of prepaying. If you do not have a useful response to my query - please, don't waste your time going off on tangents.




 

 

2189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2542289 16-Aug-2020 15:28
Send private message quote this post

There's nothing for anyone to be logically and reasonably annoyed about, if honouring the rule and spirit of the law is the concern here. They are doing the responsible thing of ensuring that GST is paid and with the least amount of hassle for most normal buyers. If you intend to pay the GST, there's nothing for you to be annoyed about.

 

 

 

 



246 posts

Master Geek


  #2542290 16-Aug-2020 15:34
Send private message quote this post

dejadeadnz:

 

There's nothing for anyone to be logically and reasonably annoyed about, if honouring the rule and spirit of the law is the concern here. They are doing the responsible thing of ensuring that GST is paid and with the least amount of hassle for most normal buyers. If you intend to pay the GST, there's nothing for you to be annoyed about.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did I stutter? My question is: does anyone know how to get a known (and acknowledged by ebay) checkout cart fault escalated?

 

As a side-note, as this is clearly the forum for people to go off on tangents... you are qualified to pass judgement on logic and reason... how? Oh, that's right. Someone equipped you with a keyboard and screen. Thank you for the low-brow contribution on the moral use of the internet. 




 

 



246 posts

Master Geek


  #2542291 16-Aug-2020 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Won't be responding to anything further - if anyone knows of a way to escalate this issue, please DM.




 

 

 
 
 
 


2189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2542293 16-Aug-2020 15:39
Send private message quote this post

The problem is that you've asserted that Ebay is in the wrong when you are manifestly incorrect. And the only logical reason why you're having this rant is that you wish to tax dodge. Let's have the authoritative source speak for itself, shall we?

 

 

Consignments or goods valued over NZ$1000 must be cleared on a standard Import Declaration, and the Import Entry Transaction Fee (IETF) and MPI’s BSEL will be charged.

 

There is no change to the current processing of consignments over NZ$1000 – the standard GST and duty calculation will be applied. If GST on the value of the goods has already been collected at the point of sale by the supplier GST will still be payable on any duty at the border.

 

Ebay as an intermediary is perfectly entitled to apply NZ law. They are not wrong and you should find something else to blather on about. link

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.