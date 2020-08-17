Just had the house re-carpeted, omg the old underlay was like the thickness of a piece of paper and had literally shrunk all over the place leaving large gaps under the carpet which in itsself was garbage.

Got myself one of those stupid chair mats so I wouldnt damage the carpet with my constant moving around on my chair. Plus the new carpets too thick anyway! The damned thing keeps bunching up against the side of my desk! I hate the thing! I got a 2mm thick one. I saw 5mm thick ones are also available. Anyone got any experience with thicker ones? I dont want to spend a whole heap of money on the thing. I was thinking this: Trademe Link