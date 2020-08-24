Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274477 24-Aug-2020 17:14
Hi all, sorry wasnt sure where this should go

https://www.1-day.co.nz/

Have you heard of this store? Has anybody bought anything from them? They have some VERY low pricing and something I am after but not sure if its legit NZ or not.

  #2548915 24-Aug-2020 17:22
They are owned by The Warehouse

  #2548921 24-Aug-2020 17:41
Definitely legit. 

 

Use code '10freeboost' to get $10 off minimum $29.99 spend. 

 
 
 
 


  #2548926 24-Aug-2020 17:45
The only issues you may have with them is if you order a "refurbished" laptop or similar...often just used and cleaned. Not actually refurbished. 

 

But lots of what they sell is well priced and good value for money. 




  #2548993 24-Aug-2020 18:37
Thanks guys. Phew. They sell $650 refurbed S10e galaxy phones, I thin $750 for a normal import. Trying to ascertain if any are snapdragons. I know of one other parralel importer that has SD Soc versions. But hard to find in the s10e which is worth the money over the similar designed but less powerful Pixel 4a. 

  #2549018 24-Aug-2020 19:19
The descriptions for their (especially tech) products are often laughably incorrect.

