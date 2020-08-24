Hi all, sorry wasnt sure where this should go
https://www.1-day.co.nz/
Have you heard of this store? Has anybody bought anything from them? They have some VERY low pricing and something I am after but not sure if its legit NZ or not.
Hi all, sorry wasnt sure where this should go
https://www.1-day.co.nz/
Have you heard of this store? Has anybody bought anything from them? They have some VERY low pricing and something I am after but not sure if its legit NZ or not.
They are owned by The Warehouse
Definitely legit.
Use code '10freeboost' to get $10 off minimum $29.99 spend.
The only issues you may have with them is if you order a "refurbished" laptop or similar...often just used and cleaned. Not actually refurbished.
But lots of what they sell is well priced and good value for money.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise
Thanks guys. Phew. They sell $650 refurbed S10e galaxy phones, I thin $750 for a normal import. Trying to ascertain if any are snapdragons. I know of one other parralel importer that has SD Soc versions. But hard to find in the s10e which is worth the money over the similar designed but less powerful Pixel 4a.
The descriptions for their (especially tech) products are often laughably incorrect.