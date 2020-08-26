If anyone else of similar age is in the same boat, it was probable because they were the go-to for relatives giving birthday presents you couldn't touch.

I got $20 win to add to my $70 that was there about 6 years back. And that's been it for a ~30 year span.

Just tried to cash out, and the server is PAINFUL. Not sure if it's been neglected or there is a sudden rush.

Even normal 'saving' has gone to pooze. Spending well more than the monthly interest on a substantial deposit. Sucks they can hand out money to people to cash up on houses. While basically giving you $0 for using your dosh