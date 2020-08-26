Has anyone used this service?

One of my boys needs a pair of boots, almost immediately as his old ones are on the way out. I've found a suitable pair on their website and can easily get to my nearest Warehouse to collect it - but does it really take 10-14 days?? I was hoping to pay for them and collect them tonight - waiting until next week is a long time just for them to walk over to the shoes section and pick up a pair of boots. Or is it really a 2 week turnaround?

I'd message on their Facebook page but last time I did this they took 2 months to get back to me.

Thanks in advance :)