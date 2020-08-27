Call me uninformed but I thought massive DDoS attacks were something of the past.

We have an attack that's been going for three days and seems no closer to running out of steam

We had network management measures that made this old hat ?

Even local technologies out of Waikato Uni , like Endace , for monitoring ?

Or has this actually been a growing problem hidden by quiet bitcoin payoffs.

It would be interesting to hear from networking people in the know, have we been living with false sense of security.

