NZX DDoS 3 Days and counting


#274535 27-Aug-2020 17:48
Call me uninformed but I thought massive DDoS attacks were something of the past. 
We have an attack that's been going for three days and seems no closer to running out of steam

 

We had network management measures that made this old hat ?
Even local technologies out of Waikato Uni , like Endace , for monitoring ?

 

Or has this actually been a growing problem hidden by quiet bitcoin payoffs.
It would be interesting to hear from networking people in the know, have we been living with false sense of security.

 

Edit , I type therefore I typo.

  #2550818 27-Aug-2020 17:53
Doesn't seem to be getting  huge amount of coverage, considering this is a big part of NZs infrastructure. Saw some experts on the news last night discussing it. Normally I understand with  a DDOS on a website server, that the admins would block the IP ranges of those doing the attack.

