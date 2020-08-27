Then our vet closed down and transferred everything to another vet in town.
When went for another bottle of pills, the price at the new vet was more than double! ($78 for 30 pills)
We had no choice but to pay, we were out of pills.
I decided to do some research, and I found Willowbark an online pet pharmacy.
I am now buying the same medication from them for $36 delivered.
I thoroughly recommend them, their service has been fantastic.
The medication we need requires a prescription. The vet charges us $15 for a 6 repeat prescription.
If you have a pet that requires medication, I strongly recommend you check the price you are paying is reasonable.