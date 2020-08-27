Some time ago, our ageing cat was found to have thyroid issues, and needs daily pills to keep him well. The vet supplied them to us fo what we thought was a reasonable cost. ($32 for 30 pills)

Then our vet closed down and transferred everything to another vet in town.
When went for another bottle of pills, the price at the new vet was more than double! ($78 for 30 pills)
We had no choice but to pay, we were out of pills.

I decided to do some research, and I found Willowbark an online pet pharmacy.
I am now buying the same medication from them for $36 delivered.
I thoroughly recommend them, their service has been fantastic.

The medication we need requires a prescription. The vet charges us $15 for a 6 repeat prescription.


If you have a pet that requires medication, I strongly recommend you check the price you are paying is reasonable.