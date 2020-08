Second notification within 6 weeks or so.

"RaboSaver

The rate will be reducing from 0.50% p.a. to 0.35% p.a. *

PremiumSaver

The premium rate will be reducing from 1.00% p.a. to 0.75% p.a.**"

And take inflation off...

Only good bit is the tiny tax to pay!

Very few options when my age!!